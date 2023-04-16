3-member judicial probe ordered into Atiq Ahmad, and his brother's killing

3-member judicial probe ordered into Atiq Ahmad, and his brother's killing2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 06:11 AM IST
Ahmad and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel was escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered a high-level probe into the sensational killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf in Prayagraj, officials said as quoted by news agency PTI.
