3-member judicial probe ordered into Atiq Ahmad, and his brother's killing

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered a high-level probe into the sensational killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf in Prayagraj, officials said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Ahmad (60) and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel was escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels, PTI reported.

"The chief minister has constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmad and Ashraf," Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said, adding that the three assailants were arrested from the spot and a detailed probe is on in the matter.

He added that the chief minister convened a high-level meeting in Lucknow and ordered the probe after the Prayagraj incident.

The development comes less than two days after Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. Their last rites were conducted earlier in the day while Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Dhoomanganj police station.

Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party MP, and his brother Ashraf had been brought to the city for a court hearing concerning the Umesh Pal murder case.

Asad Ahmad and Ghulam were hunted down by UP cops in a special operation codenamed 'Jhansi' that was launched after a tip that the two were on the move. According to the police, the two opened fire after being cornered and were shot dead in the subsequent exchange of bullets.

