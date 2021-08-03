Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched an initiative to facilitate cooperation with private entities, CSR initiatives and philanthropic organisations to develop the national capital into a global city by 2047.

The initiative has been named Delhi@2047, in line with Aam Aadmi Party's vision document that was incorporated in the state budget for 2021-22.

"As India enters its 75th year of independence, it is time to set our vision for 2047. I invite all corporates and philanthropic organisations to join Delhi@2047 initiative and make Delhi the number 1 city in the world," Kejriwal tweeted.

"We have to set both short-term and long-term goals. Long term goals include increasing Delhi’s per-capita income to match that in Singapore, bidding for hosting the Olympic Games. Goals such as 24x7 supply of water across the city have to be accomplished immediately," Kejriwal said during the video conferencing with policy makers and corporate stakeholders at the launch of Delhi@2047.

"In the last five years, several sectors in Delhi, such as education, health, power and public services, have witnessed good growth and improvement. We improved the finances of the Delhi government and made governance more accountable. It shows that if one has the right intent and political will, several important things are doable," he further said.

Kejriwal said that several sectors in Delhi will need more work in the days to come, including roads, water supply, public transport system, development of lakes, sports infrastructure, solid waste management and measures against air pollution.

"For doing such works, we need cooperation of residents, the corporate sector and all other sectors. We have set an example in Covid-19 management. This platform aims to provide a wide room for partnership and cooperation in making Delhi a global city of the 21st century, enhancing standard of life. I look forward to many more such meetings in the time to come," the Delhi CM said.

Announcing the Delhi@2047 initiative, Kejriwal said that the government is planning to take the city's per capita income to Singapore's level. He also said that Delhi will bid to host the 2048 Olympics.

Kejriwal promised that there will 24x7 water supply before the next polls in Delhi.

"Lauding the efforts of the Delhi government and citizens of Delhi, the Chief Minister said, "Delhi has made good efforts in some sectors in last 5 years. Extraordinary achievements have been made in education. Delhi has 24x7 electricity supply. There are over 100 door services. Many things are yet to be done. We want to make roads as per European standards," he said.

