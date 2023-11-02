CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED questioning on alleged Delhi excise policy case: What lies ahead?
The central agency had summoned Kejriwal for questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy case and to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the now scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy case. CM Kejriwal wrote to ED demanding the "recall" of its summons to him, calling it "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law".