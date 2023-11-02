Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the now scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy case. CM Kejriwal wrote to ED demanding the "recall" of its summons to him, calling it "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CM Kejriwal's party colleagues Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

CM Kejriwal and Punjab chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann took part in a roadshow for the party candidate from Singrauli and AAP's state president Rani Agrawal. Agrawal is also the mayor of the Singrauli city, a major electricity generation hub. She won the mayoral election last year, springing a surprise in a state dominated by the BJP and Congress. The polls for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The central agency had summoned Kejriwal for questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy case and to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

What will ED do next? The Supreme Court has recently taken note of the prosecution's assurance that the trial in the case will be concluded within the next 6-8 months. The decision came when the apex court was hearing a case pertaining to scrapped Delhi Liquor case and former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The ED could issue a summon on a fresh date for CM Kejriwal. Notably, an individual can ignore an ED summon for up to three times

-If Kejriwal crosses the three time mark, ED can issue a non-bailable warrant against the Delhi CM. This means, CM Kejriwal would be obligated to appear before a court at a specified date and time

-If CM Kejriwal ignores the non-bailable warrant, the ED will have the power to arrest the Delhi Chief Minister and present him before the court {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What can CM Kejriwal do? -CM Kejriwal can ignore the ED summons for a total of three times

-CM Kejriwal can also challenge the summons issued by the ED in the alleged Delhi excise policy case

-If he ignores the non-bailable warrant he will be liable to be arrested. Therefore CM Kejriwal can apply for anticipatory bail {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!