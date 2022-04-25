CM Gehlot approves 71,486.4 cr investment to create 26,000 jobs in Rajasthan

CM Gehlot approves ₹71,486.4 cr investment to create 26,000 jobs in Rajasthan1 min read . 02:15 PM IST
- Rajasthan CM approved these investment proposal on Sunday while charring the meeting of second meeting of the Board of Investment (BOI) in Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot approved ₹71,486.4 investment proposals in the state. The investment proposals are expected to create 26,000 job opportunities in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan CM approved these investment proposal on Sunday while chairing the meeting of second meeting of the Board of Investment (BOI) in Jaipur.
While chairing the BOI meeting Ashok Gehlot said, "Many big industrial players are now attracted towards Rajasthan due to the State Government's favourable industrial policy. This will further strengthen industrial development in the state." He also gave directions on preparation for Invest Rajasthan Summit.
The investments cleared during the meeting pertain to sectors like Automotive, Agro-processing, Textile, Pharma, Energy, Glass & ceramics, Engineering, Cement. The projects cleared included investments from corporate giants like Hero Electric Vehicles, Honda Cars, Saint Gobain, Borosil, Okaya, Krish Pharma, Lenskart, Renew, HPCL Mittal, Ceramax Granito etc. With these investments nearly 26,004 new jobs will be added in the state.
Speaking on the Rajasthan Government's decision in regard to the investment proposals; Industries Minister Shakuntla Rawat said that the roadshows for Invest Rajasthan Summit in various parts of the country have been receiving good response from industrialists and entrepreneurs.
After approving the investment proposals that is expected to create near 26,000 jobs in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot directed officials to prepare a feasibility report on setting up a ceramic hub in Bikaner division as there is ample availability of raw materials for the industry and look into the possibility of setting up a Gas Grid in the area.
