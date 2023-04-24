Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate the ‘Mehngai Rahat Camp’ at Mahapura village panchayat of Sanganer today, April 24, to provide relief to people from rising prices. The camp will continue till June 30 this year.

In an official statement, the chief minister said that the main objective of these camps is to empower the common people by giving them complete information about their rights, schemes, and their eligibility, according to the news agency PTI.

Under these camps, the general public and deprived sections will be provided relief from inflation by connecting them with the public welfare schemes of the state government.

He said that the common people will get the benefit of 10 public welfare schemes in the camps, which will provide relief from the rising inflation.

Gehlot informed that registration has been made mandatory in the camps to join the 10 public welfare schemes run by the state government.

For the convenience of the common people, a person from any district can register in the camps of other districts also through the Rajasthan government's Jan Aadhar card, he added.

Around 2,000 permanent inflation relief camps will be set up by district administration at government offices and public places. A two-day inflation relief camp will be organized in 11,283-gram panchayats and 7,500 wards each as per the calendar.

In addition, adequate counters will also be set up in these camps for registration and distribution of the Chief Minister's ‘Guarantee Cards’. The state government has made a provision of ₹592 crore under various schemes for farmers' welfare, PTI reported.

Gehlot has approved the proposal for financial provisions to ensure the progress of the farmers, an official statement said.

Around ₹4.50 crore has been allocated for spraying nano urea by drone. At the same time, 5 lakh landless laborers will be given a grant of ₹5,000 per family to buy manual agricultural machinery. In this, the state government will spend ₹250 crore.

In the financial year 2023-24, the state government will provide agricultural machinery worth ₹250 crore to one lakh farmers. Along with this, a grant of up to ₹4 lakh will be given to agriculture course graduate unemployed youths for providing 1,000 drones.

Drones will also be made available to the Farmers Production Organization (FPO) and Custom Hiring Centers. A provision of ₹588 crore has been made from the Farmers Welfare Fund and ₹4.60 crore (state share) under the National Agriculture Development Scheme in all these schemes by the state government.

