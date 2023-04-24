CM Ashok Gehlot to inaugurate ‘Mehngai Rahat Camp’ in Rajasthan today2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 08:30 AM IST
- Around 2,000 permanent inflation relief camps will be set up by district administration at government offices and public places.
- A two-day inflation relief camp will be organized in 11,283-gram panchayats and 7,500 wards each as per the calendar.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate the ‘Mehngai Rahat Camp’ at Mahapura village panchayat of Sanganer today, April 24, to provide relief to people from rising prices. The camp will continue till June 30 this year.
