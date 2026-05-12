CM designate Himanta Biswa Sarma picks 4 ministers for Assam Cabinet; Ranjit Das for Speaker; oath taking today

Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma has named four ministers who will be inducted into his state Cabinet. In a post on X, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the names of Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog who will be sworn in as ministers in the ceremony. The oath-taking will also be attended by by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

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In a post on X, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow along with me in the august presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji -Shri Rameswar Teli, Shri Atul Bora, Shri Charan Boro Smt. Ajanta Neog. I am also happy to share that Shri Ranjit Das, Hon'ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.”

He also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the state's growth, stating that the new team will work with "full dedication" to build a "stronger, more developed, and prosperous Assam."

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"My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam," added Sarma.

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Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government is scheduled to take place on May 12 in Guwahati and is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the NDA is set to form its third consecutive government in the state, calling it a "great day for the people of Assam."

Speaking to reporters, Sonowal credited the people of Assam for reposing faith in the NDA for a third consecutive term and expressed confidence that the state would emerge as one of the most developed states in the country under the leadership of Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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"With the support of the people of Assam, NDA for the third term is going to form the government under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma... This is a great day, and we are really thankful to the people of Assam... I'm sure that in this third term of NDA, Assam is going to become one of the most developed states in the country," Sonowal said.

He further added, “In tomorrow's oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with senior Council of Ministers from the Government of India and also the Hon'ble Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of different states, the NDA government, they are going to participate in tomorrow's event. So this is a great day, and we are really thankful to the people of Assam because whatever faith, whatever love they have given, it is unique. And I am sure that in this third term of NDA, Assam is going to become one of the most developed states in the country.”

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The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

(With agency inputs)

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