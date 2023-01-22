CM Eknath Shinde positive about old pension scheme for teachers, govt employees2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 09:57 AM IST
While addressing a campaign rally for the upcoming Legislative Council polls, Shinde said that the state education department is studying the old pension scheme.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the state government is positive about the old pension scheme for teachers and government employees.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×