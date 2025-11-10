Maharashtra on high alert: CM Fadnavis responds to Red Fort blast, massive ammonium nitrate recovery

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed state police and security agencies to remain on high alert following the blast near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, which left eight people dead. The advisory comes shortly after authorities recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate from Faridabad in Haryana, prompting wider security concerns across northern and western India.

What Security Directions Has Maharashtra Issued? According to the Maharashtra Home Department, Fadnavis reviewed the security landscape in two high-level meetings on Monday — one after the recovery of the explosive material in Faridabad, and another following the blast in Delhi.

A senior government official said: “After the recovery of 360 kg of possible ammonium nitrate (from Haryana's Faridabad), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with all senior police officials at Varsha this afternoon and reviewed the overall security situation. Now, after the incident in Delhi, he has once again instructed the police to remain vigilant. All agencies have been directed to remain alert.”

The state government has requested that the police enhance patrols, monitor transit routes and sensitive installations, and intensify intelligence coordination with central agencies.

What Happened at Red Fort Metro Station? The explosion occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening. According to officials at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, eight people died before reaching the hospital, while seven others are injured, three of them critically.

Delhi Police officials said: “As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done.”

Senior central security personnel, including teams from the CRPF, NSG, NIA, and Forensic Science Laboratory, are now examining the site.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik said, “We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 pm, the fire was brought under control. All our teams are present at the spot.”

Eyewitnesses Describe a Scene of Shock Local residents described scenes of devastation. One witness said, “When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words...”

Another added, "When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged."

How Is the Faridabad Recovery Linked? Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered around 360 kg of inflammable material and ammunition from Faridabad and arrested two accused, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather. While officials have not confirmed a direct link between the seizure and the Delhi blast, both events have triggered heightened national security coordination.