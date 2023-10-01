CM KCR to skip PM Modi's program in poll-bound Telangana today
Telangana CM KCR skips PM Modi's program. Minister Srinivas Yadav to receive PM and participate in official events. PM to launch developmental projects worth over ₹13,500 crore.
Telangana CM KCR will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program in the poll-bound state today, October 1, while BRS Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will receive him and participate in the event, said State Minister Srinivas Yadav as quoted by ANI.
