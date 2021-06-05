Delhi Unlock 2.0: Metro, malls, shops to open from Monday. Check details

On preparation against potential third wave of COVID-19, the chief minister said, "We are making arrangements considering a peak of 37,000 cases in mind. A pediatric task force has been made. A storage capacity of 420 tonnes of oxygen is being created. Indraprastha Gas Limited has been asked to set up a plant to produce 150 tonnes of oxygen. 25 oxygen tankers are being brought. 64 small oxygen plants are being established. Buffer stocks of potential medicines will be made."