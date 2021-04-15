Subscribe
Home >News >India >CM Kejriwal announces weekend curfew in Delhi. Check all details

CM Kejriwal announces weekend curfew in Delhi. Check all details

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
1 min read . 01:58 PM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

The announcement comes after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today to discuss the city’s Covid-19 situation.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced weekend curfew in owing to the surging covid cases in last few days in the national capital.

All spas, auditoriums, malls have been asked to stay shut from Friday evening till further orders.

"I had a meeting with L-G. We have decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi. This is because people generally go out for work on weekdays and entertainment on weekends. So to break the chain we are imposing a weekend curfew, exempting essential services," Delhi CM said.

Weekend curfew in Delhi amid Covid spike: Here is what's allowed and what's not

"No dine-in options will be allowed in restaurants and eateries. only home deliveries will be permitted," he said.

"Cinemas halls can operate with only 30% occupancy," said Kejriwal.

CM Kejriwal further assured that the there are adequate number of beds available for the covid patients in Delhi's hospitals.

Delhi on Thursday reported 17,282 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike the national Capital has seen so far. The number of daily Covid deaths has also been increasing, with 104 deaths recorded on Wednesday alone.

