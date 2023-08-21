Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of the government official rape accused who has been booked for allegedly raping his friend's daughter several times and impregnating her. He also sought a report from the chief secretary by 5 pm today, according to ANI reports.

The official belongs to the Delhi government's Women and Child Development department. Police informed that the girl was staying with the accused – a deputy director in the WCD department – and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020, PTI reported.

The government officer had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, said a senior police officer, adding that his wife has also been charged with giving her medicine to terminate the pregnancy.

In an official statement, the government said, “He (the accused) is a deputy director in the WCD Department. Since an FIR has been lodged in the alleged matter, the law should take its course."

"The Delhi government is sensitive in regard to such serious matters of women's safety and child abuse. If he has committed any such reprehensible act, the sternest possible action should be taken against him," the statement added.

The matter came to light when the girl who is now in Class 12, recently narrated the incident to a counselor at a hospital where she was admitted following an anxiety attack, police said as quoted by PTI.

The officer said that when the minor allegedly became pregnant, she informed the wife of the accused who later asked her son to get medicines for pregnancy termination and gave them to the girl.

In January 2021, the girl returned home with her mother when she came to meet her. She had an anxiety attack in August this year and her mother admitted her to St Stephen's hospital, where the girl narrated the whole incident during the counseling session, the officer added.

After this, the hospital informed the Burari police station here and a case was registered against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Police registered the case under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f), 509, 506, 323, 313, 120B, and provisions of the POCSO Act.

The officer said that the victim's statement is yet to be recorded before the magistrate. Also, an inquiry is being conducted into the matter. They added the survivor is still recovering and is under care.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal condemned the rape case and demanded his arrest at the earliest.

“In Delhi, a government officer sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department has been accused of sexually abusing a girl child. The police haven't arrested him yet. Issuing notice to Delhi Police. If the one whose job was to protect the daughters turns into a predator, then where will the girls go! Must be arrested soon," Swait Maliwal tweeted.

Speaking to ANI, Maliwal said, “A government officer who was sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department for so long, has been accused of raping a 16-year-old minor girl and when she got pregnant, he and his wife tried to abort the pregnancy."

“We have issued notice to Delhi Police, why is he not arrested yet, we are also issuing a notice to Delhi govt because we want to know what are the complaints against him and what actions have been taken against him..," she added.

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also condemned the case and called it a ‘horrific incident’.

"This is a horrific incident...This incident has shamed humanity. Action should have been taken by now. Since action was not taken, CM Arvind Kejriwal has himself ordered the suspension of the official…," the minister told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)