CM Kejriwal to hold roadshow on Monday in Haryana's Adampur amidst bypolls2 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 08:26 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take out a roadshow in Haryana’s Adampur on 31 October
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take out a roadshow in Haryana’s Adampur on 31 October
Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Chief Minister of Delhi will conduct a roadshow in Adampur, Haryana, on 31 October, the final day of campaigning for the Assembly byelections scheduled for 3 November.