Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Chief Minister of Delhi will conduct a roadshow in Adampur, Haryana, on 31 October, the final day of campaigning for the Assembly byelections scheduled for 3 November.

On 1 November, Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, will also host a BJP rally.

"Arvindji will take out a roadshow in the afternoon, which will cover several villages, including Balsamand," a party leader said on Sunday.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, a minister in the Punjab cabinet conducted a roadshow and campaigned at Adampur on Sunday as well.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, resigned as MLA from the constituency and crossed sides from the Congress to the BJP in August, which forced the need for the byelections.

Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, had also made an AAP campaign stop at Adampur on Wednesday.

The party's "Make India No. 1" campaign was introduced by Kejriwal last month from Hisar.

On the other hand, the state Congress president Udai Bhan and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda have been in charge of the party's campaign.

For the BJP, Chief Minister Khattar engaged the youth of Adampur virtually in an effort to win over their support for Bhavya Bishnoi, the party's candidate.

Khattar informed them that his administration had taken many measures to combat corruption, implemented a merit-based hiring policy, and engaged in equitable development.

Kuldeep Bishnoi asserted that the public is really enthusiastic and that the BJP candidate will triumph by a wide margin.

"For a few weeks now, I have been extensively touring Adampur and people are showering their love and blessings," he said.

"After a gap of 26 years, we (the Bhajan Lal family) are fighting this poll while being in the government. And people know that development works will further accelerate after the BJP victory," Bishnoi added.

Kuldeep's mother and former MLA Renuka Bishnoi also exuded confidence of a comfortable win. The chief minister will be holding a big rally on 1 November 1, she said.

In the meantime, AAP MP Dr. Sushil Gupta, who is in charge of the party's Haryana affairs, canvassed Balsamand village residents on Sunday to support the party's Satender Singh candidate.

"We have built good schools and hospitals in Delhi and undertaken development," Gupta said during his interaction with voters.

He urged them to choose Satender, claiming that he was a strong candidate.

(With inputs from PTI)