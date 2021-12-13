NEW DELHI : Aam Aadmi party member and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Punjab on a two-day tour on 15 and 16 December.

The tour is set to be a part of his Tiranga Yatra, wherein will be visiting Jalandhar and Lambi. He will also conduct public meeting there.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been intensifying its attack on the ruling Indian National Congress in Punjab. They have been focusing on two issues in their attack- education and illegal sand mining.

On 10 December, AAP announced a 30 member list of candidates for the upcoming elections. earlier they had announced the names of ten candidates, who are all sitting legislators, for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

The election to the 117-member Punjab Assembly is due early next year.

