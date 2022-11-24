CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi on 5 December for meeting on G-20

CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi on 5 December for meeting on G-201 min read . 03:24 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee too visit Delhi to attend meeting on G-20
Mamata Banerjee too visit Delhi to attend meeting on G-20
On 5 December, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief minister if West Bengal and head of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will attend the meeting on G-20 summit in Delhi. She will be registering her presence in the meeting in the capacity of Chairperson of TMC.
On 5 December, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief minister if West Bengal and head of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will attend the meeting on G-20 summit in Delhi. She will be registering her presence in the meeting in the capacity of Chairperson of TMC.
The leaders of all political parties will meet with PM Narendra Modi on 5 December in New Delhi to discuss and finalise strategies for the G20 summit, which India will host in September 2023.
The leaders of all political parties will meet with PM Narendra Modi on 5 December in New Delhi to discuss and finalise strategies for the G20 summit, which India will host in September 2023.
It is still unclear, though, whether the Bengal Chief Minister will meet the Prime Minister privately during her planned trip to Delhi in December.
It is still unclear, though, whether the Bengal Chief Minister will meet the Prime Minister privately during her planned trip to Delhi in December.
PM Modi has called a meeting of all state chief ministers to go over the preparations for the nation hosting the G20 Summit in 2023.
PM Modi has called a meeting of all state chief ministers to go over the preparations for the nation hosting the G20 Summit in 2023.
CM Banerjee will also visit Meghalaya from 12-14 December 2022.
CM Banerjee will also visit Meghalaya from 12-14 December 2022.