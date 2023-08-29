West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee has made yet another mistake, only days after confusing astronaut Rakesh Sharma with Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. This time West Bengal's ‘Didi’ sent former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi to the Moon.

The Indian Chief Minister whose ‘Mr Prime minister, Mr Busy Prime Minister, Mr Mann ki Baat Prime minister’ became a social media favourite meme, now used internationally, might have added to the list of gaffes her speeches have endured. “When Indira Gandhi reached the Moon, she asked Rakesh (Sharma) how does Hindustan (India) look from there. He replied ‘Sare jahaan se achcha’ (the best in the world)," India Today quoted Banerjee as saying. See the video here

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) supremo was addressing a rally on the occasion of the foundation day anniversary of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the party's student wing.

Her video curated by another news media outlet, Zee 24Ghonta, was widely shared on microblogging site ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

CM Mamata sends Rakesh Roshan to the moon

Mamata Banerjee caused filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to trend on social media owing to a gaffe in her speech congratulating Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Chandrayaan-3 for achieving the historic feat of landing on Moon's south pole.

At a public event, CM Mamata Banerjee in her congratulatory message said, “Amaar mone ache chaand er matite jokhon tara pouche chilen, Indira Gandhi jiggesh korechilen Rakesh Roshan kay, j Udhar se kaise lag raha hian, aasman se kaise laag raja hain, mahakash se India ko? (I remember, when they landed on the moon, PM Indira Gandhi had asked Rakesh Roshan [sic] that how does India look from there. how does it look from space)"