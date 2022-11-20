Home / News / India / CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces construction of roads connecting east and west Faridabad
CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces construction of roads connecting east and west Faridabad
2 min read.08:13 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
In order to connect the eastern and western parts of Faridabad city, link roads, including two under bridges, will soon be constructed, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a project on Sunday to connect the eastern and western parts of Faridabad city. Link roads including two under bridges, will soon be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore.
Khattar was addressing a gathering after inaugurating two water supply projects in Faridabad.
Through the installation of rainy wells from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has increased water supply by 60 MLD per day in these projects.
"Besides ensuring adequate water supply, these projects of FMDA will provide better roads and basic amenities to the residents of the city. FMDA is working on various such projects for the development of Faridabad city," he said.
FMDA will finish development projects worth Rs. 2,500 crore in the upcoming year, according to the chief minister. An important project in these development efforts is the building of new roads connecting Noida and Faridabad, he added.
In order to guarantee a clean drinking water system in the city, Khattar said that twelve new rain wells would be put into place and that the operation of 64 old tube wells would be examined.
Construction of the road from Faridabad to Jewar Airport would also be started soon which will benefit the citizens of Faridabad, he said.
He added that a new bus terminal with cutting-edge amenities will be built in Sector-61 of the city and that fifty new e-buses would soon be on the roads to improve the public transportation system in the city.
The chief minister further added that the municipal corporation will soon complete the beautification of Baba Hirdaya Ram Kund and the 8-acre park in Sector 22-23 of the city.
According to Khattar, the development work in the state's highest revenue-generating districts—Gurugram to Faridabad—will be prioritised.
He added that a lot of other cities, such as Hisar, Panchkula, Sonipat, and Rohtak, are also growing and that the government is continually concerned about their development.
He also mentioned a targeted offensive launched in the state against gangsters and those engaging in nefarious activities.
In addition, the chief minister laid the cornerstone for two FMDA Infra-1 Division projects and approved a special repair project for an 8.5-kilometre stretch of the Master Road from Ankhir Chowk to the Delhi border that will improve the city of Faridabad's residents' access to the road system.
