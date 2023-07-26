CM MK Stalin announces ₹3 lakh compensation for family members of those killed in Tamil Nadu fire2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Two people died in a firecracker factory explosion in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences and announced compensation.
Two people tragically lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi City, Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu. The incident, which occurred on July 25, prompted Chief Minister MK Stalin to extend his condolences to the bereaved families. In a gesture of support, he announced an ex gratia payment of ₹3 lakhs to each family of the deceased.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×