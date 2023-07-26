comScore
Two people tragically lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi City, Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu. The incident, which occurred on July 25, prompted Chief Minister MK Stalin to extend his condolences to the bereaved families. In a gesture of support, he announced an ex gratia payment of 3 lakhs to each family of the deceased.

The authorities swiftly responded to the incident, with police officials conducting an investigation into the matter. Further details about the cause of the explosion are awaited as the investigation progresses.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of their death in an unexpected fire accident in Thaailpatti village near Sivakasi. My heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families," the chief minister earlier said.

In an unrelated incident in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, an explosion at a restaurant in Middle Bazar resulted in one fatality and injuries to nine others. The National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) team conducted a thorough inspection of the restaurant to collect evidence and ascertain the cause of the blast. The team also interacted with the injured individuals in the hospital, seeking vital information related to the incident.

To ensure a comprehensive investigation, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been constituted to delve into the Shimla blast case. Additionally, a forensic team from State FSL Shimla has been actively involved in the inspection.

The National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC), established in 1988 and operating under the National Security Guards (NSG), plays a crucial role in Post Blast Investigation (PBI) activities, which are vital in understanding and preventing such incidents in the future.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST
