Naveen Patnaik was conferred the Capital Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities on Sunday
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was conferred the Capital Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities. At the event, the Odisha CM said said that the state is the only one in India to have 'doubled farmers' income'.
Odisha is also the state that has been granted Krishi Karman Awards for four time. The central government gives the Krishi Karman Awards to the best performing states in foodgrain production.
The Odisha CM hailed farmers as the ‘backbone’ of his state. "Odisha is the only state to have doubled farmers' income," he added.
Patnaik dedicated his Capital Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award to the 4.5 crore people of Odisha who, he said, have been continuously blessing him to serve them for the past 22 years.
Patnaik said Odisha, which was once known for "poverty", is now known for its fastest "poverty reduction" in the country.
The state's governance model is rooted in the "empowerment of women and tribal communities which has always been close to my heart", he said. Odisha leads the country in providing land rights to forest dwellers.
He further said more than half a million tribal girls study in the state's residential schools.
Patnaik said Odisha produces the maximum steel and aluminium for the country. "Odisha is increasing her steel production by nearly 10 times in the last two decades and has helped the country during the Covid crisis. Odisha supplied life-saving oxygen to 17 states during the pandemic. In the manufacturing sector, Odisha attracts the maximum investment in the country," said Patnaik.
Odisha increased its steel production by nearly 10 times in the last two decades. The state supplied life-saving oxygen to 17 states during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the manufacturing sector, Odisha attracts the maximum investment in the country, he said.
He also mentioned that Odisha is set to host the Hockey World Cup twice in a row and has set up high performance centres in various sports. "Odisha, the sports capital of India has set standards for other states to follow. Skilled in Odisha is a brand which not just Odisha but the country is proud of," boasted the Odisha CM.
