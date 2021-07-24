Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CM Nitish Kumar demands caste-based census for 'welfare' of Bihar

CM Nitish Kumar demands caste-based census for 'welfare' of Bihar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)
06:14 PM IST Livemint

'We have already kept our thoughts about the caste-based census in the House in February 2019 and 2020. The caste-based census must be done at least once,' said Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday reiterated his demand for a caste-based census in the state at least once, saying it will help in the development and welfare of people in the state.

"We have already kept our thoughts about the caste-based census in the House in February 2019 and 2020. The caste-based census must be done at least once," Nitish Kumar told ANI.

"Through it, they can gain benefits from schemes. If we know the exact number, we can work towards their betterment", said Nitish Kumar.

On February 17, 2021, Nitish Kumar had voiced the demand for a caste-based census. "I have been demanding a caste-based census for very long. Not just me, I have sent the proposal to the Centre multiple times after getting it approved by the state legislative council and the state legislative assembly," Kumar had said while interacting with media persons.

"A caste-based Census will give a correct figure about the population of each caste. It will facilitate governments take better decisions for the development and welfare of people," Nitish had said.

