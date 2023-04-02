CM Nitish Kumar holds high-level meet, announces ₹5 lakhs ex-gratia after Bihar Navami clash - 10 points2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 07:42 PM IST
- The situation in several districts of Bihar remains tense;Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah says ‘rioters will be hung upside down if BJP comes to power in Bihar in 2025’
The clashes that began on Thursday during Ram Navami celebration in several districts of Bihar has refused to die down. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level meet over violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif, asks police to be on the alert, announces an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakhs for the next of kin of dead.
