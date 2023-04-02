The clashes that began on Thursday during Ram Navami celebration in several districts of Bihar has refused to die down. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level meet over violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif, asks police to be on the alert, announces an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakhs for the next of kin of dead.

Here are ten things to know about this big story

-The tension had been building since Thursday over taking out Ram Navami processions. By Friday afternoon, the tension spiralled into full-blown clashes, with the groups attacking each other with stones.

-Tension prevailed in Bihar even a day after Ram Navami as fresh violence was reported in Rohtas and Nalanda districts on Saturday

-Nalanda Police on Sunday said more than 75 people were arrested in raids after a fresh clash erupted following violence during Ram Navami celebrations in the state

-One person died during the clashes. The deceased, identified as Mukesh Kumar, died in a firing incident in the Paharpur area, police said.

-Firing took place reportedly in Paharpur and Kashi Takiya, injuring 3 people who were rushed to hospital for treatment. Several police personnel were also injured in stone pelting.

-Police said that prohibitory order under section 144 Crpc is in place in Bihar Sharif after fresh clashes broke out on Saturday night.

-10 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been sent to Bihar. Of these 10 companies (carrying approximately 1,000 personnel) includes four from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) one from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the rest from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB),

-Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting over violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif during Ram Navami festivities and asked police to be on the alert.

-Bihar CM also announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of a person who died after clashes broke out between two groups in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif

-Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar, days after communal tension in Bihar over Ram Navami processions said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would deal sternly with the rioters if it comes to power in 2025.

" The rioters have had a free run in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. Give full majority to PM Modi in 2024 elections and elect a BJP government in 2025 state elections. Rioters will be hung upside down," Shah said at a public rally in Nawada on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)