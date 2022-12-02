CM Pramod Sawant says Goa will soon emerge as the creative capital of India

CM Pramod Sawant says Goa will soon emerge as the creative capital of India1 min read . 07:04 AM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the coastal state would soon emerge as the creative capital of India.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the coastal state would soon emerge as the “creative capital of India."
He was talking to reporters after distributing various benefits to start-ups and Information Technology companies at a function here. State IT Minister Rohan Khaunte was also present.
Ten applications for the Start-up Policy 2021 and five applications for the Goa IT Policy 2018 were approved by the Empowered Committed, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
The Co-Working Space Subsidy, the Rental Reimbursement Scheme, the Salary Reimbursement Scheme, and the Trademark Reimbursement Scheme were the ten applications submitted by new businesses for which funds totaling ₹19 lakh were approved.
Speaking to media persons, Khaunte said, “As we go ahead with IT reforms major challenge is talent and with this scheme we are moving ahead in getting required right talent.
“We allow preferred talent to groom up so that brain drain issue will not be there and also cent per cent employment opportunities will b available," he said.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, IT Minister Rohan Khaunte and man ITG chairman and MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye on Thursday presented cheques amounting to ₹33.50 lakh to eight start-ups and one IT company.
In addition, a claim for ₹14.50 lakh was approved after five IT companies submitted applications for the Salary Incentive, Campus Recruitment Assistance, Internet Subsidy, and Rental Subsidy programs.
Sawant said that since the inception of Start Up scheme, total grant of ₹3.28 crore has been sanctioned against these incentives to more than 50 beneficiaries. Besides this, the IT Policy has 18 schemes including capital investment scheme, power subsidy, internet subsidy, salary subsidy, purchase of land and built-up space and quality certification, he added.
Goa is providing an ecosystem that will help the state emerge as the "creative capital of India," he said. Khaunte said the state government has been working towards bridging the gap between talent and the industry.
With inputs from agencies*
