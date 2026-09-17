CM Rekha Gupta, CM Yogi, Amit Shah and more: BJP leaders celebrate PM Modi's birthday with Ashirwad Ka Diya program

India witnessed a mega celebration on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday across different parts of India. Several visuals of people celebrating the "Aashirwad Ka Diya" lighting ceremony have emerged online. Leading the programs were BJP leaders from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and more states.

BJP leaders at Aashirwad Ka Diya ceremonies BJP workers lit lamps at the Mumbai offices on Thursday, reported PTI.

The event began at 6 pm and concluded at 7 pm.

CM Rekha Gupta at Kartavya Path

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the Aashirwad Ka Diya program celebrating PM Modi's birthday? ⌵ The Aashirwad Ka Diya program is a series of celebrations across India marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, featuring the lighting of lamps by BJP leaders and supporters. 2 Why are BJP leaders lighting lamps for PM Modi's birthday? ⌵ BJP leaders are lighting lamps as a symbolic gesture to celebrate PM Modi's birthday and to express their blessings and best wishes for his health and leadership. 3 How did CM Yogi Adityanath participate in the birthday celebrations for PM Modi? ⌵ CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the Aashirwad Ka Diya program at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, emphasizing the significance of Modi's birthday as a celebration of his leadership. 4 Should individuals participate in the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan during PM Modi's birthday month? ⌵ Yes, individuals are encouraged to participate in the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which promotes service-oriented activities and public outreach in honor of PM Modi's birthday and leadership. 5 What was the response of Bollywood stars to PM Modi's 76th birthday? ⌵ Bollywood stars like Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar shared heartfelt messages and wishes on social media, expressing support for PM Modi and encouraging public service on his birthday.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was seen lighting diyas under 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' at Kartavya Path. According to PTI, around 1.25 lakh diyas were used to illuminate the area.

The words 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' were formed using multiple lamps. Diyas were also lit at the Red Fort with the presence of BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal and BJP leader Sunil Bansal.

CM Yogi Adityanath at Rashtra Prerna Sthal The 'Aashirwaad ka Diya' program was held at Lucknow's Rashtra Prerna Sthal. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the event and said, as quoted by ANI, “We are all gathered at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. This is a really important day. It is the birthday of the most popular leader in the world, PM Narendra Modi.”

BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir lit candles near the Clock Tower at Lal Chowk.

In Ujjain, more than 25 lakh diyas lit up the banks of the Kshipra river.

Among attendees were BJP president Nitin Nabin and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who floated lamps in the holy river at Ramghat.

Amit Shah in Gujarat Home Minister Amit Shah also marked his attendance at 'Ek divo Ashirvad no' event in Ahmedabad.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in the program from his residence. Sharing a glimpse, he wrote on X, “Today, on the occasion of the birthday of India's illustrious Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, I lit a lamp and prayed to God for his excellent health and long life. May the resolve to develop India under his leadership grow even stronger—this is my heartfelt wish. I also urge all of you to light a lamp of blessing for Modi ji's excellent health and long life. #AshirwadKaDiya.”

MP Kangana Ranaut also lit diyas to mark PM Modi's 76th birthday at her home in Delhi. She shared on X, “On the occasion of the birthday of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today, I lit the ‘Lamp of Blessings’ and offered prayers for his good health, long life, and an energetic journey.”