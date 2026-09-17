CM Rekha Gupta, CM Yogi, Amit Shah and more: BJP leaders celebrate PM Modi's birthday with Ashirwad Ka Diya program

India witnessed a mega celebration on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday across different parts of India. Several visuals of people celebrating the "Aashirwad Ka Diya" lighting ceremony have emerged online. Leading the programs were BJP leaders from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and more states.

Advertisement

BJP leaders at Aashirwad Ka Diya ceremonies BJP workers lit lamps at the Mumbai offices on Thursday, reported PTI.

The event began at 6 pm and concluded at 7 pm.

CM Rekha Gupta at Kartavya Path

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the Aashirwad Ka Diya program celebrating PM Modi's birthday? ⌵ The Aashirwad Ka Diya program is a series of celebrations across India marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, featuring the lighting of lamps by BJP leaders and supporters. 2 Why are BJP leaders lighting lamps for PM Modi's birthday? ⌵ BJP leaders are lighting lamps as a symbolic gesture to celebrate PM Modi's birthday and to express their blessings and best wishes for his health and leadership. 3 How did CM Yogi Adityanath participate in the birthday celebrations for PM Modi? ⌵ CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the Aashirwad Ka Diya program at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, emphasizing the significance of Modi's birthday as a celebration of his leadership. 4 Should individuals participate in the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan during PM Modi's birthday month? ⌵ Yes, individuals are encouraged to participate in the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which promotes service-oriented activities and public outreach in honor of PM Modi's birthday and leadership. 5 What was the response of Bollywood stars to PM Modi's 76th birthday? ⌵ Bollywood stars like Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar shared heartfelt messages and wishes on social media, expressing support for PM Modi and encouraging public service on his birthday.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was seen lighting diyas under 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' at Kartavya Path. According to PTI, around 1.25 lakh diyas were used to illuminate the area.

The words 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' were formed using multiple lamps. Diyas were also lit at the Red Fort with the presence of BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal and BJP leader Sunil Bansal.

Advertisement

CM Yogi Adityanath at Rashtra Prerna Sthal The 'Aashirwaad ka Diya' program was held at Lucknow's Rashtra Prerna Sthal. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the event and said, as quoted by ANI, “We are all gathered at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. This is a really important day. It is the birthday of the most popular leader in the world, PM Narendra Modi.”

Advertisement

BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir lit candles near the Clock Tower at Lal Chowk.

In Ujjain, more than 25 lakh diyas lit up the banks of the Kshipra river.

Among attendees were BJP president Nitin Nabin and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who floated lamps in the holy river at Ramghat.

Amit Shah in Gujarat Home Minister Amit Shah also marked his attendance at 'Ek divo Ashirvad no' event in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in the program from his residence. Sharing a glimpse, he wrote on X, “Today, on the occasion of the birthday of India's illustrious Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, I lit a lamp and prayed to God for his excellent health and long life. May the resolve to develop India under his leadership grow even stronger—this is my heartfelt wish. I also urge all of you to light a lamp of blessing for Modi ji's excellent health and long life. #AshirwadKaDiya.”

Advertisement

MP Kangana Ranaut also lit diyas to mark PM Modi's 76th birthday at her home in Delhi. She shared on X, “On the occasion of the birthday of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today, I lit the ‘Lamp of Blessings’ and offered prayers for his good health, long life, and an energetic journey.”

Advertisement

"Paying homage to his dedicated journey of 25 years in national service, let us take this resolve for service and public welfare through the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to every individual across the country," she added further.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home CM Rekha Gupta, CM Yogi, Amit Shah and more: BJP leaders celebrate PM Modi's birthday with Ashirwad Ka Diya program