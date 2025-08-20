CM Rekha Gupta 'slapped': Opposition condemns attack; Congress says 'if Delhi CM not safe...'

The Opposition on 20 August condemned the “attack” on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta who was “slapped” during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav questioned if Delhi CM is not safe then “how can women be safe”.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said, “This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe.”

Delhi LoP Atishi said, "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. Hoping that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe."

“A mishap happened during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence, Civil Lines. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemns the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the weekly Jan Sunvai. Police inquiry to reveal details,” Delhi BJP stated.

Delhi Police arrest one after CM Rekha Gupta ‘slapped’ "One person apprehended and taken to Civil Lines Police Station in connection with attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence," Delhi Police said in a statement. The Chief Minister's Office mentioned, “A person attacked CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai today. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi Police and is being questioned.”

Sachdeva confirmed that Rekha Gupta's condition is "stable" and doctors assessed it. He asserted that CM is a "strong" lady and she has not called off her programmes.

Rekha Gupta ‘slapped’: What exactly happened? He told reporters, “During Jan Sunvai this morning, CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the Police..."

“The CM is stable. Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman...It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head...The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated...Such incidents in politics are condemnable...Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programs,” he added.

