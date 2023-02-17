After the Election Commission ordered that the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena will get the official name of Shiv Sena and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded party, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde puts up Shiv Sena's symbol as the display picture on Twitter.

View Full Image Eknath Shinde changes Twitter display picture after EC's order

On February 17, the Election Commission of India granted team Eknath Shinde the "bow and arrow" symbol and permitted them to continue using the name "Shiv Sena."

The "flaming torch" emblem and the name "Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" were given to the rival Uddhav Thackeray faction by the ECI.

According to the Election Commission, the Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs received 23.5% of votes polled in favor of 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in Maharashtra in the 2019 elections, which led to the decision to award Eknath Shinde the Shiv Sena name and the "bow and arrow" party symbol.

The commission noted in its final order that the Shiv Sena party's current constitution is "undemocratic". It is unethical to appoint members of a group in an undemocratic manner as office bearers without holding any elections. These party structures don't make people feel confident, it said.

"The constitution of political parties ought to provide for free, fair and transparent elections to the posts of office bearers and a further free and fair procedure for the resolution of internal disputes. These procedures ought to be difficult to amend and should be amendable only after ensuring larger support of the organisational members for the same," the ECI said.

The two factions have been claiming the Shiv Sena name and the original symbol of the bow and arrow ever since the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government.

The bow and arrow symbol was frozen while the election commission dealt with the issue. The Shinde faction received two swords and a shield for the bypoll, while the Uddhav faction received a flaming torch as their symbols.