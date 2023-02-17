CM Shinde changes Twitter picture after EC allots ‘bow and arrow’ to his faction
The Election Commission of India granted team Eknath Shinde the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol and permitted them to continue using the name ‘Shiv Sena’
After the Election Commission ordered that the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena will get the official name of Shiv Sena and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded party, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde puts up Shiv Sena's symbol as the display picture on Twitter.
