CM Siddaramaiah defends ‘reasonable’ Karnataka petrol, diesel price hike as BJP plans protests: ’Still lower than...’

The Government of Karnataka raised VAT on petrol to 29.84% and on diesel to 18.44%, stating that the state still has lower fuel taxes compared to other South Indian and economy-sized states.

First Published02:37 PM IST

“The Government of Karnataka has increased VAT on petrol to 29.84% and on diesel to 18.44%. Even after this hike, our state’s taxes on fuel remain lower than most South Indian states and similar economy-sized states like Maharashtra,” the CM said. 

 

 

In Maharashtra, the VAT on petrol is 25% plus 5.12 additional tax, and on diesel, it is 21%. Karnataka’s revised rates are still more affordable.

Siddaramaiah

@siddaramaiah

·

41m

Despite the VAT hike, diesel prices in Karnataka are still lower than in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. We remain committed to keeping fuel prices reasonable for our citizens.

Siddaramaiah

@siddaramaiah

·

41m

The then Double Engine BJP government collaborated to divert Karnataka's resources to other states. The state BJP govt kept reducing VAT on petrol and diesel while the Central govt increased its own taxes.

Siddaramaiah

@siddaramaiah

·

41m

This manipulation led to reduced revenue for Karnataka, while the Central government collected more for its coffers, cheating Kannadigas.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
