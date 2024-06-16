CM Siddaramaiah defends ‘reasonable’ Karnataka petrol, diesel price hike as BJP plans protests: ’Still lower than...’

“The Government of Karnataka has increased VAT on petrol to 29.84% and on diesel to 18.44%. Even after this hike, our state’s taxes on fuel remain lower than most South Indian states and similar economy-sized states like Maharashtra,” the CM said.

In Maharashtra, the VAT on petrol is 25% plus ₹5.12 additional tax, and on diesel, it is 21%. Karnataka’s revised rates are still more affordable.

Siddaramaiah

Despite the VAT hike, diesel prices in Karnataka are still lower than in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. We remain committed to keeping fuel prices reasonable for our citizens.

The then Double Engine BJP government collaborated to divert Karnataka's resources to other states. The state BJP govt kept reducing VAT on petrol and diesel while the Central govt increased its own taxes.

