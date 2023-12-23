CM Siddaramaiah proposes reversal of Hijab ban in Karnataka, BJP calls it ‘dirty politics’
Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his government is considering a withdrawal of the Hijab ban order imposed by the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, and said that no politics should be done on what people prefer to wear and eat.