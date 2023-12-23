Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his government is considering a withdrawal of the Hijab ban order imposed by the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, and said that no politics should be done on what people prefer to wear and eat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While there has been no official document reversing the ban on Hijab in educational institutions of Karnataka, several BJP politicians slammed the proposal of reversal by CM Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that his government will withdraw the ban order on the Hijab imposed by BJP and said that no politics should be done on what people prefer to wear and eat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is 'bogus'.

"PM Narendra Modi's sab ka saath-sab ka vikas is bogus. BJP is doing the work of dividing people and dividing society on the basis of clothes, dress, and caste. I have told you to withdraw the hijab ban," CM Siddaramaiah posted on X.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the chief minister could have at least spared education institutions from the dirty politics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Yesterday's statement of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah regarding the hijab issue is really unfortunate. It is very unfortunate that Siddaramaiah has said that he will allow hijab in educational institutions. The chief minister could have at least spared education institutions from the dirty politics," he said.

The Karnataka BJP Chief further claimed that no children from the minority or Muslim community have demanded hijab.

"No children from the minority or Muslim community have demanded hijab, but the CM claims that he will allow hijab in the schools and education institutions, it clearly shows the intent of the CM. It is just appeasement politics, and it is purely divide and rule practice followed by the congress party. We strongly condemn the move..." BY Vijayendra added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!