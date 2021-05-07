CM Stalin flags severe crisis over oxygen availability with with PM Modi

While Tamil Nadu's daily consumption of medical oxygen was around 440 mt, it was likely to increase to 840 mt in the next two weeks, he said in the letter to Modi. But in the National Oxygen Plan, the allocation for the state has been 220 mt and since this was "untenable", state officials held discussions with those from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on May 1 and 2. While it was agreed to supply at least 476 mt of medical oxygen to the state immediately, this order has not yet been issued, he told the PM.