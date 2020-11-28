CM Thackeray, Guv Koshyari to not accompany PM Modi during his SII visit in Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor B.S. Koshyari will not accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said this in a statement, reports news agency PTI.

"The chief minister and the governor will not be in Pune as the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has informed that their presence was not required since the prime Minister will be there for a brief visit," read the statement.

Modi's whirlwind three-city tour

Modi began his three-city visit on Saturday to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad in the morning.

After Zydus Biotech Park facility visit in Ahmedabad, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey."

After Ahmedabad, the PM is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad, after which he will proceed to Pune, where he will visit the SII, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.

The prime minister is scheduled to reach the Serum Institute campus around 4.30 pm today.

