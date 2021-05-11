Subscribe
Home >News >India >CM Thackeray requests governor to take up Maratha quota issue with Centre

Premium
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the issue of Maratha reservation, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 08:52 PM IST PTI

A delegation of the ruling coalition leaders led by Thackeray met the governor days after the Supreme Court struck down the quota in education and government jobs for Marathas in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and requested him to take up the issue of Maratha quota with President Ram Nath Kovind and the Union government.

A delegation of the ruling coalition leaders led by Thackeray met the governor days after the Supreme Court struck down the quota in education and government jobs for Marathas in Maharashtra.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will also approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, Thackeray told reporters later.

The MVA -- which has often been at loggerheads with the BJP-led Union government -- hoped for a decision on the issue soon as the law granting quota to the community had been backed by all parties including the BJP, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and ministers Ashok Chavan, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Eknath Shinde, Dilip Walse Patil and state Congress chief Nana Patole were part of the delegation.

The Supreme Court on May 5 held the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas as unconstitutional. The majority ruling also said that states cannot decide the list of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and only the President has the power to notify it.

"The verdict says the power to grant reservation is with the President, Centre and not states. So we met the governor, requesting him to convey our sentiments to the President and Centre. He (Koshyari) said he will convey our sentiments," Thackeray said.

"We have also decided to meet the honourable prime minister as soon as possible," he added.

He has also written a letter to the prime minister on the issue, Thackeray informed.

Asked what measures the state government will take to give relief to the Maratha community till the quota issue is resolved, Thackeray said a decision will be taken soon.

He also thanked the Maratha community for "exhibiting sensibility" over the issue.

On his strained relations with Koshyari, Thackeray said, "We are not enemies of each other. We respect him and will continue to respect."

On former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' reported claim in the past that the Maratha quota law passed by the previous BJP government was foolproof, Thackeray said had it been so, "we would not have needed to meet the governor today."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

