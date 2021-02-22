Amid increasing cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra , Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a stern warning to people and said there will be a total lockdown in the state if people don't start wearing face masks.

CM Thackeray said that 'lockdown will start from tomorrow evening wherever needed'.

"Lockdown will not start all of a sudden. We aren’t putting a stop to any development works. Lockdown will start from tomorrow evening wherever needed," the Maharashtra CM said.

Here's your 10-point development to this big story:

1) CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he was monitoring the residents for the next 10 to 15 days and if the Covid-19 norms were flouted, he would be forced to reimpose a lockdown in the state.

2) Calling the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra "serious", CM Thackeray informed that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state as daily Covid cases continue to rise.

3) In a video address, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said it would take "8 to 15 days" to ascertain if the current upsurge in daily Covid-19 cases is a fresh wave of infections. He also warned people to follow coronavirus protocols to avoid lockdown.

4) "Do we need a lockdown? If you behave responsibly, we will know in the next eight days. Those who don't want a lockdown, will wear a mask. Those who want a lockdown, will not wear one. So wear a mask and say 'No' to the lockdown," Thackeray added.

"Whether this is a second wave or not, we will understand this in the coming 8 to 15 days," the CM said.

5) With the reference to the state government's campaign against coronavirus 'my family, my responsibility', the chief minister introduced a new slogan "I am responsible".

"The new slogan 'I am responsible' conveys that people must be responsible for themselves. People must make sure that they are wearing a mask, keeping social distancing and washing their hands," he stated.

6) Meanwhile, a week-long complete lockdown has been announced in the Amravati District of Maharashtra.

"A one-week complete lockdown will remain in force in Amravati district excluding Achalpur city. Only the essential services are permitted to operate," Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur told reporters.

7) Mumbai Police Commissioner also took to Twitter and informed the citizens that Mumbai police too would be active on the field tracking people not following rules.

"Dear Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was always to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us," tweeted the Commissioner.

8) Meanwhile, politicians have canceled their programmes on Monday in response to CM Thackeray's appeal. Supriya Sule has pushed ahead her public engagements. Uday Samant, minister of higher education, has cancelled programmes as well.

9) On Sunday, Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar told news agency ANI, "In view of rising COVID-19 cases in districts like Nagpur, Amravati and Yatvmal, the Maharashtra Government is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the districts. A meeting will be chaired by the Chief Minister soon to make a decision."

10) Maharashtra reported 6,971 fresh Covid-19 cases and 2,417 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 21,00,884. The number of active cases stands at 52,956 in Maharashtra.

