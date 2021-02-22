OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CM Uddhav Thackeray gives Maharashtra 10-15 days before lockdown decision: 10 updates
People visit the Juhu Beach, even as Maharashtra sees renewed spike in coronavirus cases, in Mumbai. (PTI)
People visit the Juhu Beach, even as Maharashtra sees renewed spike in coronavirus cases, in Mumbai. (PTI)

CM Uddhav Thackeray gives Maharashtra 10-15 days before lockdown decision: 10 updates

3 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 08:13 AM IST Staff Writer

  • In a stern warning, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, 'Lockdown will not start all of a sudden. We aren't putting a stop to any development works. Lockdown will start from tomorrow evening wherever needed'

Amid increasing cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a stern warning to people and said there will be a total lockdown in the state if people don't start wearing face masks.

CM Thackeray said that 'lockdown will start from tomorrow evening wherever needed'.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM to inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute at IIT Kharagpur Tuesday

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci.

It's possible Americans will still need masks in 2022, says Dr Fauci

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
A woman looks at the Facebook logo on an iPad in this photo illustration taken June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Illustration/File Photo

Australia won't change planned content laws despite Facebook block

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Ampules of the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine

India sends 13 boxes of Covid-19 vaccine to Mongolia

1 min read . 07:29 AM IST

"Lockdown will not start all of a sudden. We aren’t putting a stop to any development works. Lockdown will start from tomorrow evening wherever needed," the Maharashtra CM said.

Here's your 10-point development to this big story:

1) CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he was monitoring the residents for the next 10 to 15 days and if the Covid-19 norms were flouted, he would be forced to reimpose a lockdown in the state.

2) Calling the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra "serious", CM Thackeray informed that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state as daily Covid cases continue to rise.

3) In a video address, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said it would take "8 to 15 days" to ascertain if the current upsurge in daily Covid-19 cases is a fresh wave of infections. He also warned people to follow coronavirus protocols to avoid lockdown.

4) "Do we need a lockdown? If you behave responsibly, we will know in the next eight days. Those who don't want a lockdown, will wear a mask. Those who want a lockdown, will not wear one. So wear a mask and say 'No' to the lockdown," Thackeray added.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Whether this is a second wave or not, we will understand this in the coming 8 to 15 days," the CM said.

5) With the reference to the state government's campaign against coronavirus 'my family, my responsibility', the chief minister introduced a new slogan "I am responsible".

"The new slogan 'I am responsible' conveys that people must be responsible for themselves. People must make sure that they are wearing a mask, keeping social distancing and washing their hands," he stated.

6) Meanwhile, a week-long complete lockdown has been announced in the Amravati District of Maharashtra.

"A one-week complete lockdown will remain in force in Amravati district excluding Achalpur city. Only the essential services are permitted to operate," Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur told reporters.

7) Mumbai Police Commissioner also took to Twitter and informed the citizens that Mumbai police too would be active on the field tracking people not following rules.

"Dear Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was always to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us," tweeted the Commissioner.

8) Meanwhile, politicians have canceled their programmes on Monday in response to CM Thackeray's appeal. Supriya Sule has pushed ahead her public engagements. Uday Samant, minister of higher education, has cancelled programmes as well.

9) On Sunday, Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar told news agency ANI, "In view of rising COVID-19 cases in districts like Nagpur, Amravati and Yatvmal, the Maharashtra Government is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the districts. A meeting will be chaired by the Chief Minister soon to make a decision."

10) Maharashtra reported 6,971 fresh Covid-19 cases and 2,417 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 21,00,884. The number of active cases stands at 52,956 in Maharashtra.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout