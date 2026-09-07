CM Vijay breaks silence on Stalin Jr’s ‘double-meaning’ Trisha row: ‘If women are insulted…’

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on 9 September asserted that he will not tolerate any abusive language or defamatory remarks against women he credited with his assembly election victory this year.

These are Vijay's first remarks daSy after a massive political row over Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'double-meaning' remarks involving actor Trisha last month.

Also Read | Trisha Krishnan returns to Instagram after Udhayanidhi Stalin row

"Freedom of speech, how it is being used, we should retrospect. At the same time, speaking of our people or women in a demeaning way, let's not have that," TVK chief Vijay said in the state Assembly, without naming Stalin.

Vijay's remarks came weeks after Stalin, the leader of opposition in state assembly, was arrested and later released on bail in connection with a case over the 'double-meaning' remarks that were interpreted as an allusion to Trisha, who is Vijay's close friend. Stalin had not named Trisha in his controversial remarks.

"People are watching some speaking in double meaning. I just want to say that we all have women as sisters and mothers in our home... So if women are insulted, the law will take its action," Vijay said in the assembly.

What was the row involving Stain? A massive row erupted on 3 August during a Cauvery protest in Thanjavur when supporters chanted Trisha's name while Udhayanidhi Stalin was speaking. He paused, smirked and made a remark that critics interpreted as a vulgar reference to Trisha. Stalin later denied making any objectionable comment and said he was referring only to the Cauvery issue.

Police arrested Stalin from his Chennai residence on August 4 and took him to Thanjavur for questioning. He was later released on station bail the same day. Stalin had then accused the Vijay government of political vendetta and said he had no intention of insulting women.

On Monday, Vijay also took a swipe at political leaders who make comments that cross the line. "I am not responsible if I am talking with political motive. We have seen how many insults (former CM J) Jayalalithaa has faced in this Assembly. I repeat again, politically make any comments and that is freedom of speech. People are watching this," Vijay said referring to former CM and AIADMK chief Late Jayalalitha and the controversies related to her.

If women are insulted, the law will take its action.

“Women are the main reason behind my political victory. I will not tolerate any abusive language against women. There can be harsh political criticism, but there should not be any defamatory remarks against women,” he said in his address to the state assembly on Monday.