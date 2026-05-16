CM Vijay keeps Home, Public Administration ministries as Tamil Nadu cabinet ministers are allocated portfolios

After the Council of Ministers was sworn in on May 10, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday assigned portfolios to members of the State Cabinet, with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay retaining several key departments.

The allocation sets out the responsibilities of the newly sworn-in Council of Ministers and defines the administrative structure of the state government.

Tamil Nadu government cabinet: Who gets what? Vijay has kept charge of major departments, including Public, General Administration, the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Women Welfare, Youth Welfare, the Welfare of Children, Senior Citizens and Differently Abled Persons, as well as Municipal Administration and Urban Water Supply, according to PTI.

According to a statement issued by Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan, N Anand has been assigned the Rural Development and Water Resources portfolios.

Aadhav Arjuna will oversee Public Works and Sports Development, while KG Arunraj has been entrusted with the Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare departments.

KA Sengottaiyan has been entrusted with the Finance portfolio. P Venkataramanan will oversee Food and Civil Supplies, while R. Nirmalkumar has been assigned the Energy Resources and Law departments.

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Rajmohan has been given charge of School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity. TK Prabhu will head the Natural Resources department, and Selvi S Keerthana has been appointed Minister for Industries.

Tamil Nadu government formation Tamil Nadu witnessed a major political shift as actor-turned-politician Vijay was sworn in as the state’s 13th Chief Minister. His elevation brought to an end the decades-long dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and marked the beginning of what he described as “a new era of real, secular and social justice.”

TVK registered a historic performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections, emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats. Although the party fell 10 seats short of the majority mark of 118, it secured the backing of several parties, including the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League, enabling it to form the government.

Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 86.03% in the 2026 Assembly elections, a notable increase from the roughly 80% turnout registered in 2011. The number of electors in the state has also grown substantially, rising from 1,59,25,796 in 1967 to 4,93,89,958 in 2026.

Vijay evaluating all departments, White Paper to be released soon, says Minister Minister CT Nirmal Kumar said on Saturday that Vijay is conducting a comprehensive review of all government departments to evaluate their current functioning.

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"A comprehensive White Paper will be released based on the findings," he said, as per PTI.

After taking oath as Chief Minister, Vijay slammed the previous DMK government, alleging that it had depleted the state exchequer. He added that a White Paper detailing the fiscal condition of the state would be released shortly.