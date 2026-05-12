CM Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor shops near worship places, schools, bus stands in Tamil Nadu within 2 weeks

Within days of assuming the office as the Tamil Nadu chief minister, Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail sale outlets located up to 500 meters from places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. The action on the closure of the liquor retail outlets has to be taken within two weeks, as per the official notification.

Tamil Nadu Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a post: “In the interest of public welfare, Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure within two weeks of 717 liquor retail sales outlets located up to 500 meters from places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.”

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The notification read: “With the welfare of the general public in mind, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has issued orders to close--within two weeks--717 retail liquor shops situated within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. Currently, 4,765 retail liquor shops are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation. From among these, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, issued directives to conduct a survey and identify those shops located within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. In accordance with the aforementioned order, it was identified that 717 retail liquor shops are currently operating within these three specified categories.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Tamil Nadu CM Vijay order the closure of 717 liquor shops? ⌵ CM Vijay ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands in Tamil Nadu as a measure for public welfare. 2 How quickly must the 717 liquor shops in Tamil Nadu be closed? ⌵ The official notification states that the closure of the 717 liquor retail outlets must be completed within two weeks of the order being issued. 3 What is the distance criterion for closing liquor shops near sensitive locations in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ Liquor shops identified for closure are those situated within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. 4 How many TASMAC liquor shops are currently operating in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ Currently, there are 4,765 retail liquor shops being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). 5 What was the process to identify the liquor shops for closure? ⌵ Chief Minister Vijay ordered a survey to identify TASMAC liquor shops operating within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. Based on this survey, 717 shops were identified for closure.

Chief Minister Vijay had earlier ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.

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Although TASMAC liquor shops make up for high revenue for the Tamil Nadu government, there have been calls across party lines to close several of these retail outlets.

The TASMAC has also come under the probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Last year, the probe agency had conducted raids at multiple premises across Tamil Nadu in connection with alleged offences related to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) and associated entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With agency inputs)