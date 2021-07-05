Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CM Vijayan thanks Harsh Goenka for hailing state's ease of doing biz initiatives

CM Vijayan thanks Harsh Goenka for hailing state's ease of doing biz initiatives

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
07:09 AM IST

The Chief Minister said this while thanking industrialist Harsh Goenka for his tweet, hailing the state government's support for his group's operations in Kerala.

Allaying concerns of industries, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said Kerala was one of the most investor-friendly states in the country and assured an atmosphere for sustainable and innovative industries to thrive.

The Chief Minister said this while thanking industrialist Harsh Goenka for his tweet, hailing the state government's support for his group's operations in Kerala.

"We are the largest employers in Kerala. We find the local government very supportive," Goenka, Chairman - RPG Enterprises, wrote in response to an economist's tweet about an article on the state's leading private sector employer Kitex Garments decision to scrap a 3,500 crore project alleging "Relentless Harassment By CPM-led Govt".

Reaching out to the industries, Vijayan tweeted, "Thank you @hvgoenka for allaying the apprehensions over Kerala's EoDB. Your honesty is much appreciated. Kerala has been one of the most investor friendly States in India and will continue to be so. The LDF Govt. ensures that sustainable and innovative industries thrive here."

His statement comes days after the Kerala-based KITEX group announced that it was withdrawing from the 3,500 crore investment project alleging harassment.

State Industries Minister P Rajeev on Saturday assured the garment manufacturer that "positive steps" would be taken to resolve the issue.

Kitex, which claims to be the second largest producer of children's apparel in the world, had also claimed it had received offers from other states, including Tamil Nadu, to take its business there.

