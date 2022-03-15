CM Yogi Adityanath declares 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath declares 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Uttar Pradesh1 min read . 01:46 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government would make the screening of 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government would make the screening of 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free.
More states are joining the tax-free brigade for 'The Kashmir Files'. After Uttarakhand, Tripura, Karnataka and Goa, the film has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.
More states are joining the tax-free brigade for 'The Kashmir Files'. After Uttarakhand, Tripura, Karnataka and Goa, the film has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government would make the screening of 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government would make the screening of 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free.
'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.
'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.
The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.
The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!