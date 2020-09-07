CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 300 beds in COVID dedicated hospital in Gorakhpur

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 300 beds in COVID dedicated hospital in Gorakhpur1 min read . 02:43 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inaugurated 300 beds in a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Gorakhpur district on Monday
GORAKHPUR : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inaugurated 300 beds in a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Gorakhpur district on Monday.
The Chief Minister congratulated the BRD Medical College authority on the same.
"I heartily thank the public representatives, local administration and BRD Medical College administration present in the inauguration program of 300 beds dedicated COVID Hospital, 100 beds hostels, BSL-3 lab and guest house in Gorakhpur," tweeted the Chief Minister Office in Hindi.
Adityanath said, "I feel happy to dedicate this 300-bed dedicated COVID Hospital to the people of Purvanchal."
"Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and technicians working in isolation ward during COVID-19 live in the institutional quarantine instead of going straight to their homes. With this view, facilities dedicated to BRD Medical College will prove effective in the fight against coronavirus," added the Chief Minister.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has 61,625 active cases, 2,00,738 cured/recovered/migrated and 3,920 deaths as of September 7.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
