CM Yogi announces free AC-3 tier train travel for athletes

CM Yogi announces free AC-3 tier train travel for athletes2 min read . 07:49 AM IST
- He announced free travel in an AC 3-Tier train for athletes of the state
- 2 percent of seats will be reserved by the government for sportsmen
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatah has reiterated his government's concern in boosting the sports in the state by promoting sportsmen.
Keeping this in mind on Tuesday he announced free travel in an AC 3-Tier train for athletes of the state. 2 percent of seats will be reserved by the government for sportsmen of the state.
Speaking at an event at the Chief Minister's official residence CM Yogi wished luck and victory to state players going to represent Uttar Pradesh in the 36th National Games at Gujarat.
"The contingent of athletes from Uttar Pradesh this time is the largest. Previously, the state had won 68 medals by participating in 20 events, however, this time Uttar Pradesh is participating in 28 events. This is the result of the efforts made by the government towards promoting sports under the guidance of PM Modi," he said.
Giving the mantra of 'teamwork' to the team of 462 members, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in the excellent performance of all.
He also said that the government is keen to provide government jobs to sportsmen who bring medals for the state and recruitment for about 500 such posts has already begun.
Referring to the inauguration of the stadium in Gorakhpur recently, the Chief Minister said that having a stadium was like a distant dream in rural areas. "Today, stadiums, mini stadiums are being built in villages and cities. Playgrounds and open gyms are being developed in every village. Youth and women are joining the Mangal Dal," he pointed out.
He went on to say that the government also honoured the medal winners and participants of the Olympics and Paralympics and the practice will continue in future.
He further said that his government will keep felicitating the medal winners as they always do and have been doing in the case of the Olympics and Paralympics.
Talking about MLA sports competitions, the CM said, "Soon the state government will organize sports competitions at village, development block, assembly, district and at the commissionerate levels. There will also be a state-level competition between the players of all 18 commissionerates, after which players be awarded."
Adityanath also ordered the sports department of the state to bring necessary provisions in the sports policy of the state to encourage private sports academies as he praised their role in the development of sports culture in the state.
Earlier, during the beginning of the event, all the players, their coaches and team managers introduced themselves and informed the Chief Minister about their form of sports. The Chief Minister also encouraged Olympic medalist Lalit Kumar Upadhyay as well as sportspersons Rohan Vishnoi, Preeti Dubey, Rajkumar Pal and Suraj Kumar by presenting them 'sports kits'.
With inputs from ANI
