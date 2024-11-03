CM Yogi death threat update: Mentally unstable woman held for sending message to Mumbai Police

Mumbai police arrested Fatima Khan, a 24-year-old woman, for making a death threat against UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Despite her education in IT, she reportedly suffers from mental instability. The police traced her after receiving a threat message via WhatsApp, prompting further investigation.

Agencies
Published3 Nov 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Mumbai Police Arrest Woman for Death Threat Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Mumbai Police Arrest Woman for Death Threat Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath(PTI)

Mumbai police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old woman accused of making a death threat call against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The woman, named Fatima Khan, holds a BSc degree in Information Technology and lives with her family in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, Maharashtra. Her father works in the timber business, the official noted.

While she is highly educated, the police mentioned that she has been experiencing mental instability.

The Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp number on Saturday received a threat message from an unknown number, the official said.

During the probe, the police found Khan had sent the message, he said.

Also Read | Death threat to Yogi Adityanath! Mumbai Police said they received alert

The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a combined operation with the Ulhasnagar police traced the woman and apprehended her, the official said.

Further investigation was on into the matter, the official added.

The police are on alert as Adityanath is likely to come to Maharashtra for campaigning for the November 20 state assembly polls, as per officials.

UP CM will be killed like Baba Siddique

Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a death threat regarding UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

According to the authorities, the message said that if CM Yogi doesn't resign in 10 days, he will be killed like Baba Siddique.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

Also Read | Salman Khan ‘sleepless’ after Baba Siddique’s murder: Zeeshan

Earlier on March 2, a chief constable positioned at the security headquarters received a threat to blow upCM Yogi Adityanath with a bomb. The case was registered against an unknown person following a bomb threat.

"The caller told the Chief Constable that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be blown up by a bomb and disconnected the call," officials said.

 

 

 

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCM Yogi death threat update: Mentally unstable woman held for sending message to Mumbai Police

