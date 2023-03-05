Ahead of Holi celebration, CM Yogi Adityanath's UP Government is set to launch the services of several government welfare programs in Gorakhpur district. From the distribution of assistance to orphans to the launch of new healthcare services in the district, several facilities are up for launch in the coming week.

A day ahead of Holi, the state government will distribute laptop and scholarship cheques among 608 children who lost both their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic in the district. These orphaned children will also be covered under the Chief Minister Bal Sewa scheme and will be provided with an assistance of ₹4,000, reported HT. The assistance will be ₹2,500 for those who lost one parent during the pandemic.

The UP government will also provide sports kit to around 4,000 Mangal Dals in the district to support sportspersons in the rural areas of the state.The decision of distribution of sports kits in rural areas has been welcomed by national sportspersons of the state, reported HT. Two sportsmen employed in NE Railways, Afaq Khan and Nurul Huda, applauded the government for its decision and also approved the UP government for its sincere promotion of sports in rural areas.

Ahead of the festival the government is also planning to inaugurate two paediatric intensive care units built by companies under their corporate social responsibility programme. The paediatric intensive care units will be inaugurated in community health centres in Jungle Kauriya and Chargawan. These units were built by the Hindustan Fertilizer and Chemical Ltd under its corporate social responsibility programme. The company has constructed paediatric health centres in 17 health centres of the district. Moreover, the several others are under construction.