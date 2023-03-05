CM Yogi's Holi gift: 608 children to benefit from COVID orphan assistance in Uttar Pradesh2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Ahead of Holi, hundreds of children are set to get the benefit of government run scheme for COVID orphans in the state. Around 608 children will be provided with scholarship cheques and laptop on March 6
Ahead of Holi celebration, CM Yogi Adityanath's UP Government is set to launch the services of several government welfare programs in Gorakhpur district. From the distribution of assistance to orphans to the launch of new healthcare services in the district, several facilities are up for launch in the coming week.
