CMRL money laundering case: Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T asked to appear before ED. What are the charges?

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Veena T, the daughter of former Kerala chief minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday for questioning in a case related to money laundering, as per a PTI report.

PTI spoke to officials who said that Veena T has been asked to depose on 12 June at the ED's zonal office in Kochi. Her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials told PTI.

Advertisement

Besides Veena, one other person has been summoned by the agency.

What is the case against Veena T? The case against the former CM's daughter pertains to allegations of money laundering against a sand mining company based out of Kerala called Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Veena's now defunct company Exalogic Solutions Private Limited.

Last month, the ED raided Veena, who was living in her father's rented home in Thiruvananthapuram, along with some other locations.

The probe revolves around an allegation that CMRL made fraudulent payments amounting to ₹2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions under the guise of IT consultancy services.

As per the ED, another company, Empower India Capital Investment Private Limited (EICPL), which was operation by Sasidharan Kartha, the managing director of CMRL, also extended ₹50 lakh worth of loans to Exalogic despite it failing to make repayments on time.

Advertisement

The ED is claiming that both Veena and the Kartha-led management of CMRL generated "proceeds of crime" in this process.

What ED told Kerala HC ED's inputs shared before Kerala High Court also mention the findings allegedly unearthed during the search operation carried out in January 2019 by the Cochin Income Tax Department, in which it is alleged that CMRL had inflated its expenditure by booking fictitious cash expenses under the heads of "transportation and sludge handling, aggregating to ₹133.82 crores during the financial years 2012-13 to 2018-19," as per ANI.

The IT Department concluded that such "inflated expenditure enabled the generation of unaccounted cash, which was subsequently utilised for making illegal payments to politicians, political parties, media houses and public servants."

Advertisement

CMRL is a publicly listed company. It was incorporated on 18 August, 1989. Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) holds around 13 per cent of its shareholding, while public shareholders hold around 48.75 per cent.

While giving statements to Income Tax authorities, the company's Chief Financial Officer and Kartha had said that these payments were made to "ensure the smooth functioning of the company's business operations in the face of perceived threats of closure and environmental challenges."

As per ED, it told the court that it is relying upon loose sheets that were allegedly seized from the residence of S Suresh Kumar, *the former* Chief Financial Officer of the CMRL, during the search proceedings, as well as statements recorded from him under Section 132(4) of the Income Tax Act and statements recorded from the Managing Director under the same provision.

Advertisement

According to the ED, "these materials substantiate the allegations regarding the aforesaid illegal payments."

With agency inputs

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home CMRL money laundering case: Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T asked to appear before ED. What are the charges?