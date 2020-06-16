CMs focus on medical preparedness, spurring economic activity in meeting with PM

NEW DELHI : Two weeks after the start of the first phase of Unlock-1, chief ministers of 21 states and top officials of union territories told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting on Tuesday that the need of the hour was for greater medical preparedness while continuing with the economic activities in the states.

Chief ministers of several states raised the issue of increasing the number of beds and urged the union government for better medical preparedness to fight coronavirus pandemic. State governments fear that there could possibly be a spike in the number of cases of coronavirus as people start to come out and economic activity generates pace in states.

In the meeting on Tuesday, chief ministers also highlighted the need for more financial assistance from centre to states, relooking conditionality for borrowing for states and focus on rebooting farm as well as MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises). Another round of meeting with 15 states and union territories will take place on Wednesday with the prime minister.

“During the meeting, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh suggested to the Prime Minister to set up a group, which should include a few chief ministers, to discuss and formulate a coordinated Centre-State response to the devastating impact of Covid on the economy and governments across the country," said a release by the Chief Minster’s Office (CMO) of Punjab.

In his interaction, Singh said that there was a need to take care of both ‘lives and livelihoods’ and urged that both centre and states needed to work in closer coordination. Singh also gave details of state’s house-to-house surveillance programme, a move which is known to have been appreciated by Modi in the meeting.

“Thank you Hon'ble PM @narendramodiji for sharing your insights in the VC today. Certain that #Unlock1 will foster an economic reboot through empowering our #MSMEs and the Agriculture sector and help us strengthen the livelihoods of citizens affected by the #Covid_19 pandemic," Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma posted on Twitter after the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, Modi categorically told the state governments the state government should take lessons from the developments in the past two weeks which constitute the first phase of Unlock-1. PM emphasized that while there were signs of economic activity gaining momentum in some parts of the country, there cannot be any let up in precautions being taken to counter coronavirus pandemic.

While Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat posted on Twitter saying need for being alert but at the same time stepping up of economic activity was discussed, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu posted on Twitter saying fight against the pandemic ‘won’t stop no matter what’.

This was the sixth round of meeting that Modi was taking with chief ministers ever since the outbreak of the pandemic. The first meeting was held on 20 March. The main thrust of Tuesday’s meeting was to assess how the unlocking phase was going on in states. Beginning this month, based on home ministry’s direction, states have eased movement of persons and goods, opening up of commercial activities including malls and restaurants among others.

In the meeting on Tuesday, Singh also raised the issue of lifting conditions for borrowing. Earlier Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who attended the meeting on Tuesday, had written to union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on similar lines. Chief Ministers, particularly from opposition ruled states, have in the past two months reiterated the need for more economic assistance to states from the centre.

In an official release issued by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday, states “provided feedback about existing health infrastructure in their states and efforts for augmentation to tackle the impact of the virus". States which attended the meeting on Tuesday account for lower number of cases of covid-19 while those in attendance on Wednesday account for over 90% of total cases.

