CNG, hybrid and EVs overtake petrol as India’s car buyers embrace cleaner fuels

India’s passenger vehicle market is seeing a significant shift as consumers are rapidly moving towards cleaner-fuel options. A report by Equirus Securities pointed out that CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles accounted for 42 per cent of passenger vehicle retail sales in August, overtaking petrol-powered vehicles for the first time

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As per the report, passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales grew 16 per cent YoY in Aug'26, supported by improved affordability following GST rate cuts.

“Petrol share declined to a record low of 41 per cent, while CNG rose to a record high of 25 per cent, taking the combined share of CNG, hybrid and EVs to 42 per cent— ahead of petrol for the first time,” it noted.

The changing fuel mix comes as overall passenger vehicle demand remained strong, with retail sales rising 16 per cent year-on-year in August 2026. The growth was supported by improved vehicle affordability following recent cuts in GST rates, the report said.

The passenger vehicle fuel mix continued to move away from petrol in August 2026. Petrol’s share fell to a record low of 41 per cent, down from 46 per cent a year earlier. In contrast, CNG’s share increased to 25 per cent from 21 per cent.

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Electric car sales also jumped 52 per cent year-on-year to 30,700 units in August. EVs accounted for 7.7 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales, up from 5.9 per cent in August 2025. However, EV penetration was slightly lower than the 8.1 per cent recorded in July 2026.

"Buyer hesitation around the E20 transition appears to have supported the shift towards CNG, hybrids and EVs," the report stated.

Tata Motors’ electric vehicle share recovered to around 43 per cent in August 2026, its highest level since December 2025, compared with around 42 per cent in July 2026 and 41 per cent in August 2025. The recovery was supported by the company’s broad electric vehicle portfolio and the recent launch of the Tiago EV.

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In contrast, JSW MG Motor’s share declined to around 15 per cent from 28 per cent in August 2025 amid increasing competition. Mahindra & Mahindra’s share also eased to around 21 per cent in August from 23 per cent in July, while Maruti Suzuki captured around 5 per cent of the electric vehicle market following its entry into the segment.

Delhi recorded the highest electric car penetration in the country during the month.

“Regionally, Delhi recorded the highest electric car penetration at ~19 per cent in Aug’26, although this was inflated by fleet registrations; excluding the VinFast-supplied taxi fleet registrations, we estimate underlying penetration at ~12-14 per cent, still well above the national 7.7 per cent penetration,” it said.

(With inputs from ANI)

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