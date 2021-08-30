Indraprastha Gas Ltd, India's largest CNG retailer has announced the hike in prices of CNG and PNG across various parts of Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country.

The decision to hike the prices were taken after the continuous hike in fuel prices and the recent increase in price of LPG cylinders as announced by Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens.

IGL has revised the retail prices of CNG & PNG to partially offset the increase in the input cost of natural gas being sourced as a result of increased dependence on eight times costlier R-LNG as compared to domestic gas.

“While sales volumes have increased substantially, the domestic gas allocation has remained constant due to lower average volumes of previous months," IGL said in a statement.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) retail price has been revised in Delhi to ₹45.20/kg with effect from 29 August. On the other hand, Piped natural gas (PNG) domestic price is going to be ₹30.91per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter).

In Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, CNG retail price has been revised to ₹50.90/kg, whereas, PNG domestic price to ₹30.86 per SCM.

Here is the list of PNG and CNG prices in other cities:

In Gurugram, PNG price to be Rs.29.10/- per SCM.

In Rewari, PNG price to be Rs.29.71/- per SCM.

In Kaithal, CNG price to be Rs.52.30/- per kg.

In Karnal, CNG price to be Rs.52.30/- per kg.

In Karnal, PNG price to be Rs.29.71/- per SCM.

In Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli, CNG price to be Rs.58.15/- per kg.

In Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli, PNG price is to be Rs.33.92/- per SCM.

In Kanpur, Fatehpur & Hamirpur, the CNG price is to be Rs.61.40/- per kg.

Meanwhile,Union minister Narayan Rane on Friday claimed that higher import cost of crude oil was the main reason behind the spiralling retail prices of petrol and diesel.

