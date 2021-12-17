OPEN APP
The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will increase by 2 per kg and 1.50 per standard cubic metre in Mumbai from December 17 midnight, Hindustan Times has reported. This price hike will definitely affect the common man.

On December 4, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) had increased the prices of the CNG in the national capital Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. With this revision, the retail cost per Kg of CNG in the NCT of Delhi stood at 53.04.

 

