Owing to the recent CNG price hike, auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations on Thursday said they would go on a strike from 18 April demanding subsidy on gas prices.

Earlier this Monday, hundreds of auto, taxi and cab drivers, under the aegis of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, staged a protest at the Delhi secretariat, demanding subsidy on CNG prices.

With a fresh hike of ₹2.5 in CNG prices, the members of auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations on Thursday warned authorities that they will go on a strike from April 18 to press for their demand of subsidy on gas prices.

Noting that the protests against the policies of Centre and Delhi government will continue, General Secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni, said, “price of CNG is soaring every single day and we are demanding the government to provide us a subsidy of ₹35 per kg."

“We've written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but received no response from his office. Who else are we supposed to reach out to with these problems? Neither the chief minister, nor any other leader from the government is ready to speak to us," he said. Soni also asserted that in last seven years, the Delhi government never called a meeting of Auto-Rickshaw association members.

He further said that if their protests escalate, “the governments will start playing blame game amongst each other."

President of the Sarvodaya Drivers' welfare association, Ravi Rathore said, “Constant price rise in CNG is burning holes in our pockets. We staged protests on April 8 and April 11, yet the government is mum and hasn't called us for talks yet. We will definitely do 'Chakka Jam' on April 18."

Rathore said that “even the common man will hit the streets if the government's approach towards this issue remains the same."