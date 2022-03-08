CNG price was hiked by ₹0.50 per kg in Delhi and adjoining cities on Tuesday. This comes following the firming up of international gas rates. The prices for CNG have gone up by about ₹4 per kg this year alone.

Check new rates:

CNG price in NCT of Delhi has been increased to ₹57.51 per kg from ₹56.51, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd - the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital.

Apart from Delhi, CNG will be Re 1 per kg more expensive in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. From Tuesday, it will cost ₹59.58 per kg. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

There is no rate change in Mumbai, where CNG costs ₹66 per kg.

IGL has not changed the price of piped cooking gas supplied to household kitchens.

Hike in petrol and diesel prices are expected:

However, an increase in petrol and diesel prices, which was expected after the ending of the multi-phase polling in Uttar Pradesh, was not affected on Tuesday. The imminent increase in petrol and diesel price has been put on wait-and-watch mode for more clarity on global oil prices.

"We are watching the situation closely. We need to see if the current spike in international oil prices is a temporary phenomenon or is it here to stay," a senior executive with one of the three retailers said.

The situation, he said, will be watched for "a couple of more days" before arriving at any decision on price revision.

Regarding the possible hike, Rameswar Teli, MoS, Petroleum and Natural Gas said, Petroleum Ministry with oil companies decide the rate of oil, it's yet to happen. People are aware that oil prices are increasing amid the ongoing war. As & when the meeting takes place you (people) will be informed about the prices.

